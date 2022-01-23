Saint Louis vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (8-9, 1-4 A-10) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (11-6, 2-2 A-10) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. UMass
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Chaifetz Arena
- Arena: Chaifetz Arena
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. UMass
- The 78.8 points per game the Billikens put up are just 0.2 more points than the Minutemen allow (78.6).
- The Minutemen score 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Billikens allow (68).
- The Billikens make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- The Minutemen are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.7% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Billikens this season is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 17.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
- Saint Louis' leading rebounder is Francis Okoro averaging 7.6 boards per game and its best passer is Yuri Collins and his 7.8 assists per game.
- The Billikens get the most three-point shooting production out of Jimerson, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
- The Saint Louis steals leader is Collins, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Okoro, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
UMass Players to Watch
- The Minutemen's Noah Fernandes averages enough points (14.9 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Trent Buttrick grabs 5.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.4 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UMass rebounding leaderboard.
- Rich Kelly hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Minutemen.
- Fernandes (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for UMass while Buttrick (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Richmond
W 76-69
Home
1/8/2022
Iona
W 68-67
Home
1/11/2022
Dayton
L 68-63
Away
1/15/2022
Fordham
W 63-45
Home
1/20/2022
UMass
L 91-85
Away
1/23/2022
UMass
-
Home
1/26/2022
George Washington
-
Home
1/29/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
2/2/2022
George Mason
-
Away
2/5/2022
Dayton
-
Home
2/8/2022
La Salle
-
Away
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Richmond
L 80-72
Away
1/8/2022
Duquesne
L 78-74
Home
1/11/2022
Davidson
L 77-67
Away
1/15/2022
Rhode Island
L 81-68
Home
1/20/2022
Saint Louis
W 91-85
Home
1/23/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/26/2022
La Salle
-
Away
1/30/2022
George Mason
-
Home
2/5/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
2/9/2022
George Washington
-
Home
2/12/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home