Saint Louis vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (8-9, 1-4 A-10) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (11-6, 2-2 A-10) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. UMass

Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. UMass

  • The 78.8 points per game the Billikens put up are just 0.2 more points than the Minutemen allow (78.6).
  • The Minutemen score 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Billikens allow (68).
  • The Billikens make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
  • The Minutemen are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.7% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Billikens this season is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 17.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
  • Saint Louis' leading rebounder is Francis Okoro averaging 7.6 boards per game and its best passer is Yuri Collins and his 7.8 assists per game.
  • The Billikens get the most three-point shooting production out of Jimerson, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
  • The Saint Louis steals leader is Collins, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Okoro, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

UMass Players to Watch

  • The Minutemen's Noah Fernandes averages enough points (14.9 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Trent Buttrick grabs 5.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.4 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UMass rebounding leaderboard.
  • Rich Kelly hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Minutemen.
  • Fernandes (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for UMass while Buttrick (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint Louis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Richmond

W 76-69

Home

1/8/2022

Iona

W 68-67

Home

1/11/2022

Dayton

L 68-63

Away

1/15/2022

Fordham

W 63-45

Home

1/20/2022

UMass

L 91-85

Away

1/23/2022

UMass

-

Home

1/26/2022

George Washington

-

Home

1/29/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

2/2/2022

George Mason

-

Away

2/5/2022

Dayton

-

Home

2/8/2022

La Salle

-

Away

UMass Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Richmond

L 80-72

Away

1/8/2022

Duquesne

L 78-74

Home

1/11/2022

Davidson

L 77-67

Away

1/15/2022

Rhode Island

L 81-68

Home

1/20/2022

Saint Louis

W 91-85

Home

1/23/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

1/26/2022

La Salle

-

Away

1/30/2022

George Mason

-

Home

2/5/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

2/9/2022

George Washington

-

Home

2/12/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Massachusetts at Saint Louis

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

umass
College Basketball

