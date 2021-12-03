Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Moby Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Moby Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The Rams put up 86.8 points per game, 29.2 more points than the 57.6 the Gaels allow.
- The Gaels score an average of 67.9 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Rams give up to opponents.
- This season, the Rams have a 53.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.6% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Gaels' opponents have hit.
- The Gaels have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy paces the Rams with 21.1 points per contest and 7.8 rebounds, while also posting 2.4 assists.
- Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 7.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.0 rebounds and 14.9 points. He is third in college basketball in assists.
- John Tonje puts up 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 65.4% from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dischon Thomas posts 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Chandler Jacobs posts 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the field.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Dan Fotu is putting up team highs in points (14.5 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is delivering 4.6 rebounds, making 65.2% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
- Tommy Kuhse is No. 1 on the Gaels in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Gaels get 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Logan Johnson.
- Matthias Tass is averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 57.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Kyle Bowen is putting up a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 5.0 points and 1.5 assists, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
