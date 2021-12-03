Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Moby Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Arena: Moby Arena

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

The Rams put up 86.8 points per game, 29.2 more points than the 57.6 the Gaels allow.

The Gaels score an average of 67.9 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Rams give up to opponents.

This season, the Rams have a 53.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.6% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Gaels' opponents have hit.

The Gaels have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy paces the Rams with 21.1 points per contest and 7.8 rebounds, while also posting 2.4 assists.

Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 7.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.0 rebounds and 14.9 points. He is third in college basketball in assists.

John Tonje puts up 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 65.4% from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dischon Thomas posts 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Chandler Jacobs posts 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the field.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch