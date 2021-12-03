Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado State Rams (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Moby Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    • The Rams put up 86.8 points per game, 29.2 more points than the 57.6 the Gaels allow.
    • The Gaels score an average of 67.9 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Rams give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Rams have a 53.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.6% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Gaels' opponents have hit.
    • The Gaels have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • David Roddy paces the Rams with 21.1 points per contest and 7.8 rebounds, while also posting 2.4 assists.
    • Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 7.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.0 rebounds and 14.9 points. He is third in college basketball in assists.
    • John Tonje puts up 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 65.4% from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Dischon Thomas posts 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Chandler Jacobs posts 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the field.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Dan Fotu is putting up team highs in points (14.5 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is delivering 4.6 rebounds, making 65.2% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
    • Tommy Kuhse is No. 1 on the Gaels in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • The Gaels get 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Logan Johnson.
    • Matthias Tass is averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 57.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • Kyle Bowen is putting up a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 5.0 points and 1.5 assists, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Saint Mary's at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 12, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights guard Jalen Rucker (1) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Army vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) and guard Alex Barcello (13) celebrate after their win against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drexel vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pennsylvania vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grambling vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots a three point shot during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 97-60. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Little Rock vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy