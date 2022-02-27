How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot teams hit the court when the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 WCC) visit the No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (23-6, 11-3 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs will put their 17-game win streak on the line against the Gaels, winners of three straight.
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Gonzaga
- The Bulldogs put up 30.0 more points per game (89.5) than the Gaels give up (59.5).
- The Gaels' 69.7 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 64.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Gaels' opponents have made.
- The Gaels have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.1 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
- Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
- Rasir Bolton leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Matthias Tass averages 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Gaels, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s assist leader is Tommy Kuhse with 3.6 per game. He also records 11.3 points per game and grabs 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Alex Ducas is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Gaels, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tass (0.7 per game).
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 89-51
Home
2/12/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 74-58
Home
2/16/2022
Pepperdine
W 86-66
Away
2/19/2022
Santa Clara
W 81-69
Home
2/24/2022
San Francisco
W 89-73
Away
2/26/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
San Diego
W 86-57
Home
2/12/2022
Gonzaga
L 74-58
Away
2/17/2022
San Francisco
W 69-64
Home
2/19/2022
BYU
W 69-64
Home
2/24/2022
San Diego
W 60-46
Away
2/26/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
