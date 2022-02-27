Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Alex Ducas (44) reacts after a basket by guard Logan Johnson (0) during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Alex Ducas (44) reacts after a basket by guard Logan Johnson (0) during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 WCC) visit the No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (23-6, 11-3 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs will put their 17-game win streak on the line against the Gaels, winners of three straight.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Gonzaga

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Gonzaga

  • The Bulldogs put up 30.0 more points per game (89.5) than the Gaels give up (59.5).
  • The Gaels' 69.7 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 64.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Gaels' opponents have made.
  • The Gaels have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.1 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
  • Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
  • Rasir Bolton leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Matthias Tass averages 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Gaels, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Saint Mary's (CA)'s assist leader is Tommy Kuhse with 3.6 per game. He also records 11.3 points per game and grabs 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Alex Ducas is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Gaels, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tass (0.7 per game).

Gonzaga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 89-51

Home

2/12/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 74-58

Home

2/16/2022

Pepperdine

W 86-66

Away

2/19/2022

Santa Clara

W 81-69

Home

2/24/2022

San Francisco

W 89-73

Away

2/26/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

San Diego

W 86-57

Home

2/12/2022

Gonzaga

L 74-58

Away

2/17/2022

San Francisco

W 69-64

Home

2/19/2022

BYU

W 69-64

Home

2/24/2022

San Diego

W 60-46

Away

2/26/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Gonzaga at Saint Mary's

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17763173
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Sharks

By Adam Childs
7 minutes ago
USATSI_17769418
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Golden Knights

By Adam Childs
7 minutes ago
USATSI_17761799
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Flames in Canada

By Adam Childs
7 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94), center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Timo Meier (28) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
7 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
7 minutes ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
7 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy (2) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
7 minutes ago
USATSI_15821140
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Birmingham Squadron at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas
7 minutes ago
USATSI_17748208
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at UNLV

By Adam Childs
7 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy