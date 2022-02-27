Feb 19, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Alex Ducas (44) reacts after a basket by guard Logan Johnson (0) during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 WCC) visit the No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (23-6, 11-3 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs will put their 17-game win streak on the line against the Gaels, winners of three straight.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McKeon Pavilion

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Gonzaga

The Bulldogs put up 30.0 more points per game (89.5) than the Gaels give up (59.5).

The Gaels' 69.7 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 64.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Gaels' opponents have made.

The Gaels have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

The Bulldogs scoring leader is Drew Timme, who averages 18.1 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Andrew Nembhard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.

Rasir Bolton leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass averages 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Gaels, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s assist leader is Tommy Kuhse with 3.6 per game. He also records 11.3 points per game and grabs 3.6 rebounds per game.

Alex Ducas is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Gaels, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tass (0.7 per game).

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Pacific (CA) W 89-51 Home 2/12/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) W 74-58 Home 2/16/2022 Pepperdine W 86-66 Away 2/19/2022 Santa Clara W 81-69 Home 2/24/2022 San Francisco W 89-73 Away 2/26/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Away

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule