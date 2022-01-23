Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (14-4, 2-1 WCC) visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-7, 2-2 WCC) in a matchup of WCC rivals at Gersten Pavilion, starting at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gersten Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Mary's (CA)
-7
127 points
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The Gaels score just 3.0 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Lions allow (71.1).
- The Lions score 11.5 more points per game (69.9) than the Gaels allow (58.4).
- The Gaels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- The Lions are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 41.3% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Matthias Tass puts up a team-leading 12.4 points per contest. He is also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 59.9% from the floor.
- Logan Johnson posts 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field.
- Tommy Kuhse leads the Gaels at 3.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 10.5 points.
- Kyle Bowen leads the Gaels at 6.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.3 assists and 5.2 points.
- Alex Ducas puts up 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the field and 36.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott tops the Lions in scoring (17.4 points per game), rebounding (6.9) and assists (3.6), making 53.9% from the field. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Joe Quintana gives the Lions 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Cameron Shelton is posting 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Keli Leaupepe is averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Dameone Douglas is putting up 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.
