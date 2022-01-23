Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (14-4, 2-1 WCC) visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-7, 2-2 WCC) in a matchup of WCC rivals at Gersten Pavilion, starting at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint Mary's (CA) -7 127 points

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

The Gaels score just 3.0 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Lions allow (71.1).

The Lions score 11.5 more points per game (69.9) than the Gaels allow (58.4).

The Gaels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

The Lions are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 41.3% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass puts up a team-leading 12.4 points per contest. He is also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 59.9% from the floor.

Logan Johnson posts 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field.

Tommy Kuhse leads the Gaels at 3.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 10.5 points.

Kyle Bowen leads the Gaels at 6.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.3 assists and 5.2 points.

Alex Ducas puts up 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the field and 36.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch