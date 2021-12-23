Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (8-4) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at McKeon Pavilion.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: McKeon Pavilion
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State
- The 66.9 points per game the Gaels score are the same as the Bears give up.
- The Bears put up 22.2 more points per game (80.2) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (58.0).
- The Gaels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Bears' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- The Gaels scoring leader is Matthias Tass, who averages 11.6 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s leading rebounder is Kyle Bowen averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Tommy Kuhse and his 3.2 assists per game.
- The Gaels get the most three-point shooting production out of Alex Ducas, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
- The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Isiaih Mosley is the top scorer for the Bears with 17.6 points per game. He also tacks on 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.
- Gaige Prim has a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 16.2 points and 1.8 assists per game for Missouri State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Demarcus Sharp has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per matchup.
- Jaylen Minnett knocks down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
- Minnett (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Missouri State while Prim (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Utah State
W 60-58
Away
12/4/2021
Colorado State
L 74-58
Away
12/11/2021
UCSB
W 80-59
Home
12/14/2021
Stanislaus State
W 76-39
Home
12/17/2021
San Diego State
L 63-53
Away
12/22/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Yale
-
Home
1/1/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
1/6/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
1/8/2022
BYU
-
Away
1/13/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
BYU
L 74-68
Home
12/8/2021
Little Rock
W 81-55
Away
12/11/2021
Oral Roberts
W 69-60
Home
12/15/2021
South Dakota State
W 75-63
Home
12/18/2021
Central Arkansas
W 106-70
Home
12/22/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
12/30/2021
Evangel
-
Home
1/2/2022
Drake
-
Home
1/5/2022
Bradley
-
Away
1/8/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Home
1/12/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home