Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

    The Missouri State Bears (8-4) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at McKeon Pavilion.

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State

    Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State

    • The 66.9 points per game the Gaels score are the same as the Bears give up.
    • The Bears put up 22.2 more points per game (80.2) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (58.0).
    • The Gaels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Bears allow to opponents.
    • The Bears' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • The Gaels scoring leader is Matthias Tass, who averages 11.6 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Saint Mary's (CA)'s leading rebounder is Kyle Bowen averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Tommy Kuhse and his 3.2 assists per game.
    • The Gaels get the most three-point shooting production out of Alex Ducas, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
    • The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Missouri State Players to Watch

    • Isiaih Mosley is the top scorer for the Bears with 17.6 points per game. He also tacks on 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Gaige Prim has a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 16.2 points and 1.8 assists per game for Missouri State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Demarcus Sharp has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per matchup.
    • Jaylen Minnett knocks down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
    • Minnett (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Missouri State while Prim (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Utah State

    W 60-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Colorado State

    L 74-58

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCSB

    W 80-59

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Stanislaus State

    W 76-39

    Home

    12/17/2021

    San Diego State

    L 63-53

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Santa Clara

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    BYU

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Pepperdine

    -

    Away

    Missouri State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    BYU

    L 74-68

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Little Rock

    W 81-55

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Oral Roberts

    W 69-60

    Home

    12/15/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 75-63

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 106-70

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Evangel

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Drake

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Bradley

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Missouri State at Saint Mary's

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

