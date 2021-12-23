Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri State Bears (8-4) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at McKeon Pavilion.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: McKeon Pavilion

McKeon Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State

The 66.9 points per game the Gaels score are the same as the Bears give up.

The Bears put up 22.2 more points per game (80.2) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (58.0).

The Gaels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Bears allow to opponents.

The Bears' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

The Gaels scoring leader is Matthias Tass, who averages 11.6 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s leading rebounder is Kyle Bowen averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Tommy Kuhse and his 3.2 assists per game.

The Gaels get the most three-point shooting production out of Alex Ducas, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.

The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Isiaih Mosley is the top scorer for the Bears with 17.6 points per game. He also tacks on 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his statistics.

Gaige Prim has a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 16.2 points and 1.8 assists per game for Missouri State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Demarcus Sharp has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per matchup.

Jaylen Minnett knocks down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.

Minnett (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Missouri State while Prim (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 Utah State W 60-58 Away 12/4/2021 Colorado State L 74-58 Away 12/11/2021 UCSB W 80-59 Home 12/14/2021 Stanislaus State W 76-39 Home 12/17/2021 San Diego State L 63-53 Away 12/22/2021 Missouri State - Home 12/28/2021 Yale - Home 1/1/2022 San Francisco - Home 1/6/2022 Santa Clara - Away 1/8/2022 BYU - Away 1/13/2022 Pepperdine - Away

Missouri State Schedule