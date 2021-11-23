Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    Notre Dame vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Notre Dame

    -1

    132 points

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Fighting Irish put up were 10.1 more points than the Gaels allowed (62.6).
    • The Gaels averaged 10.0 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Fighting Irish allowed their opponents to score (74.3).
    • Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Gaels' opponents made.
    • The Gaels shot 42.3% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 44.3% the Fighting Irish's opponents shot last season.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish at 7.3 rebounds per contest last season, while also posting 0.8 assists and 13.3 points.
    • Dane Goodwin posted 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Cormac Ryan put up 9.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Trey Wertz posted 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Tommy Kuhse put up 12.8 points per game last season along with five assists.
    • Kyle Bowen pulled down an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 4 points per game last season.
    • Dan Fotu knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of one per contest a season ago.
    • Kuhse and Matthias Tass were defensive standouts last season, with Kuhse averaging 1.5 steals per game and Tass collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Saint Mary's vs. Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
