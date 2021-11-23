Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Notre Dame
-1
132 points
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Fighting Irish put up were 10.1 more points than the Gaels allowed (62.6).
- The Gaels averaged 10.0 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Fighting Irish allowed their opponents to score (74.3).
- Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Gaels' opponents made.
- The Gaels shot 42.3% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 44.3% the Fighting Irish's opponents shot last season.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish at 7.3 rebounds per contest last season, while also posting 0.8 assists and 13.3 points.
- Dane Goodwin posted 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Cormac Ryan put up 9.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest last year.
- Trey Wertz posted 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Tommy Kuhse put up 12.8 points per game last season along with five assists.
- Kyle Bowen pulled down an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 4 points per game last season.
- Dan Fotu knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of one per contest a season ago.
- Kuhse and Matthias Tass were defensive standouts last season, with Kuhse averaging 1.5 steals per game and Tass collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
