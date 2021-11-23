Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -1 132 points

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Fighting Irish put up were 10.1 more points than the Gaels allowed (62.6).

The Gaels averaged 10.0 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Fighting Irish allowed their opponents to score (74.3).

Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Gaels' opponents made.

The Gaels shot 42.3% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 44.3% the Fighting Irish's opponents shot last season.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish at 7.3 rebounds per contest last season, while also posting 0.8 assists and 13.3 points.

Dane Goodwin posted 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cormac Ryan put up 9.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest last year.

Trey Wertz posted 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch