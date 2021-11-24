Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Mary's Gaels (5-0) will host the Oregon Ducks (3-1) after winning four straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon

    Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon

    • Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Ducks scored were 12.3 more points than the Gaels allowed (62.6).
    • The Gaels scored an average of 64.3 points per game last year, just 4.1 fewer points than the 68.4 the Ducks gave up.
    • Last season, the Ducks had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Gaels' opponents knocked down.
    • The Gaels' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Ducks gave up to their opponents (44.1%).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eugene Omoruyi averaged 17.1 points per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season.
    • LJ Figueroa pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game, while Will Richardson dished out 2.5 assists per contest.
    • Chris Duarte hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Duarte was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Dan Fotu scores 15.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Gaels.
    • The Saint Mary's (CA) leaders in rebounding and assists are Kyle Bowen with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.2 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Tommy Kuhse with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
    • Alex Ducas is the top shooter from distance for the Gaels, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Matthias Tass (0.6 per game).

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 83-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    SMU

    W 86-63

    Home

    11/16/2021

    BYU

    L 81-49

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Chaminade

    W 73-49

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    -

    Home

    Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 87-68

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 67-58

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 70-51

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 73-64

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 62-59

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Saint Mary's

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

