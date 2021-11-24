Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (5-0) will host the Oregon Ducks (3-1) after winning four straight home games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Ducks scored were 12.3 more points than the Gaels allowed (62.6).
- The Gaels scored an average of 64.3 points per game last year, just 4.1 fewer points than the 68.4 the Ducks gave up.
- Last season, the Ducks had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Gaels' opponents knocked down.
- The Gaels' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Ducks gave up to their opponents (44.1%).
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eugene Omoruyi averaged 17.1 points per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season.
- LJ Figueroa pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game, while Will Richardson dished out 2.5 assists per contest.
- Chris Duarte hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Duarte was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Dan Fotu scores 15.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Gaels.
- The Saint Mary's (CA) leaders in rebounding and assists are Kyle Bowen with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.2 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Tommy Kuhse with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
- Alex Ducas is the top shooter from distance for the Gaels, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Matthias Tass (0.6 per game).
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Texas Southern
W 83-66
Home
11/12/2021
SMU
W 86-63
Home
11/16/2021
BYU
L 81-49
Home
11/22/2021
Chaminade
W 73-49
Away
11/23/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
11/29/2021
Montana
-
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
-
Home
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 87-68
Home
11/12/2021
Texas Southern
W 67-58
Home
11/15/2021
Southern Utah
W 70-51
Home
11/17/2021
Bellarmine
W 73-64
Home
11/22/2021
Notre Dame
W 62-59
Away
11/23/2021
Oregon
-
Home
11/29/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
12/2/2021
Utah State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCSB
-
Home
12/17/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
How To Watch
November
23
2021
Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Saint Mary's
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)