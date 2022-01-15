How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (13-4, 1-1 WCC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at McKeon Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: McKeon Pavilion

McKeon Pavilion

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

The Gaels record just 0.9 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Tigers give up (68.7).

The Tigers score an average of 65.6 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 58.0 the Gaels allow.

The Gaels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Gaels this season is Matthias Tass, who averages 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Kyle Bowen is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Tommy Kuhse is its best passer, averaging 3.1 assists in each contest.

The Gaels get the most three-point shooting production out of Alex Ducas, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

Alphonso Anderson records 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Tigers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Pierre Crockrell II dishes out more assists than any other Pacific (CA) player with 4.1 per game. He also scores 6.4 points and grabs 2.3 rebounds per game.

Luke Avdalovic is reliable from distance and leads the Tigers with 1.8 made threes per game.

Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Jeremiah Bailey with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Sam Freeman with 0.6 per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 San Diego State L 63-53 Away 12/22/2021 Missouri State W 75-58 Home 12/28/2021 Yale W 87-60 Home 1/8/2022 BYU L 52-43 Away 1/13/2022 Pepperdine W 77-62 Away 1/15/2022 Pacific (CA) - Home 1/20/2022 Santa Clara - Home 1/22/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away 1/27/2022 San Francisco - Away 1/29/2022 Pepperdine - Home 2/3/2022 Portland - Away

