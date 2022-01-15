Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (13-4, 1-1 WCC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at McKeon Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Arena: McKeon Pavilion
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

  • The Gaels record just 0.9 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Tigers give up (68.7).
  • The Tigers score an average of 65.6 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 58.0 the Gaels allow.
  • The Gaels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Gaels this season is Matthias Tass, who averages 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
  • Kyle Bowen is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Tommy Kuhse is its best passer, averaging 3.1 assists in each contest.
  • The Gaels get the most three-point shooting production out of Alex Ducas, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
  • The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • Alphonso Anderson records 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Tigers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Pierre Crockrell II dishes out more assists than any other Pacific (CA) player with 4.1 per game. He also scores 6.4 points and grabs 2.3 rebounds per game.
  • Luke Avdalovic is reliable from distance and leads the Tigers with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Jeremiah Bailey with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Sam Freeman with 0.6 per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

San Diego State

L 63-53

Away

12/22/2021

Missouri State

W 75-58

Home

12/28/2021

Yale

W 87-60

Home

1/8/2022

BYU

L 52-43

Away

1/13/2022

Pepperdine

W 77-62

Away

1/15/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

1/20/2022

Santa Clara

-

Home

1/22/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

1/27/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

2/3/2022

Portland

-

Away

Pacific (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

North Dakota State

L 73-61

Home

12/19/2021

UC Davis

L 77-67

Home

12/22/2021

Cal

L 73-53

Away

1/6/2022

BYU

L 73-51

Away

1/12/2022

Santa Clara

L 84-70

Home

1/15/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

1/17/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

1/20/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

1/22/2022

San Diego

-

Home

1/27/2022

Portland

-

Away

1/29/2022

BYU

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Pacific at Saint Mary's

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
