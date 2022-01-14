Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (12-4, 0-1 WCC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Pepperdine Waves (6-11, 0-2 WCC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The Gaels record 67.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 75.2 the Waves allow.
- The Waves score an average of 69.9 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 57.8 the Gaels give up.
- The Gaels are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Waves allow to opponents.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Matthias Tass leads his squad in points per contest (12.6), and also posts 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.
- Logan Johnson averages 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tommy Kuhse averages a team-leading 3.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 49.6% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyle Bowen averages a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 5.2 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field.
- Alex Ducas posts 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 37.4% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette gets the Waves 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Mike Mitchell Jr. is putting up a team-leading 4.9 assists per game. And he is delivering 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 36.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Jade' Smith is putting up 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 46.2% of his shots from the field.
- Keith Fisher III is putting up a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 8.6 points and 1.2 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Jan Zidek is averaging team highs in points (12.5 per game) and assists (0.9). And he is contributing 3.8 rebounds, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
