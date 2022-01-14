Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Romello White (23) shoots the ball as Saint Mary's Gaels forward/center Matthias Tass attempts to block him during an NCAA basketball game between Arizona State and Saint Mary's College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Cent02 78gtpcpj2k3gantefrw Original

The Saint Mary's Gaels (12-4, 0-1 WCC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Pepperdine Waves (6-11, 0-2 WCC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs Pepperdine Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint Mary's (CA)

-13

138.5 points

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • The Gaels record 67.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 75.2 the Waves allow.
  • The Waves score an average of 69.9 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 57.8 the Gaels give up.
  • The Gaels are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Waves allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Matthias Tass leads his squad in points per contest (12.6), and also posts 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Logan Johnson averages 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Tommy Kuhse averages a team-leading 3.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 49.6% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kyle Bowen averages a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 5.2 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field.
  • Alex Ducas posts 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 37.4% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Houston Mallette gets the Waves 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Mike Mitchell Jr. is putting up a team-leading 4.9 assists per game. And he is delivering 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 36.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • Jade' Smith is putting up 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 46.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Keith Fisher III is putting up a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 8.6 points and 1.2 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jan Zidek is averaging team highs in points (12.5 per game) and assists (0.9). And he is contributing 3.8 rebounds, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Saint Mary's at Pepperdine

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
