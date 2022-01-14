Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Romello White (23) shoots the ball as Saint Mary's Gaels forward/center Matthias Tass attempts to block him during an NCAA basketball game between Arizona State and Saint Mary's College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Cent02 78gtpcpj2k3gantefrw Original

The Saint Mary's Gaels (12-4, 0-1 WCC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Pepperdine Waves (6-11, 0-2 WCC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Total Saint Mary's (CA) -13 138.5 points

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

The Gaels record 67.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 75.2 the Waves allow.

The Waves score an average of 69.9 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 57.8 the Gaels give up.

The Gaels are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Waves allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass leads his squad in points per contest (12.6), and also posts 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Logan Johnson averages 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Tommy Kuhse averages a team-leading 3.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 49.6% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Bowen averages a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 5.2 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field.

Alex Ducas posts 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 37.4% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Pepperdine Players to Watch