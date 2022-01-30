How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball over Pepperdine Waves guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (1) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (6-16, 0-7 WCC) will try to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (16-4, 4-1 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at McKeon Pavilion. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: McKeon Pavilion

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine

The Gaels record 6.3 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Waves allow (75.3).

The Waves' 68.0 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 58.6 the Gaels allow to opponents.

The Gaels make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

The Gaels leader in points and rebounds is Matthias Tass, who scores 13.1 points and grabs 6.7 boards per game.

Tommy Kuhse is Saint Mary's (CA)'s best passer, distributing 3.2 assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.

Alex Ducas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jan Zidek is at the top of the Waves scoring leaderboard with 13.2 points per game. He also collects 4.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.1 assists per game.

Pepperdine's leader in rebounds is Keith Fisher III with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.9 per game.

Houston Mallette makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.

Pepperdine's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Victor Ohia Obioha with 0.7 per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 BYU L 52-43 Away 1/13/2022 Pepperdine W 77-62 Away 1/20/2022 Santa Clara W 73-65 Home 1/22/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 83-51 Away 1/27/2022 San Francisco W 72-70 Away 1/29/2022 Pepperdine - Home 2/3/2022 Portland - Away 2/5/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home 2/8/2022 Santa Clara - Away 2/10/2022 San Diego - Home 2/12/2022 Gonzaga - Away

Pepperdine Schedule