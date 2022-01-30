Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball over Pepperdine Waves guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (1) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball over Pepperdine Waves guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (1) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (6-16, 0-7 WCC) will try to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (16-4, 4-1 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at McKeon Pavilion. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: McKeon Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine

  • The Gaels record 6.3 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Waves allow (75.3).
  • The Waves' 68.0 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 58.6 the Gaels allow to opponents.
  • The Gaels make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • The Gaels leader in points and rebounds is Matthias Tass, who scores 13.1 points and grabs 6.7 boards per game.
  • Tommy Kuhse is Saint Mary's (CA)'s best passer, distributing 3.2 assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.
  • Alex Ducas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Jan Zidek is at the top of the Waves scoring leaderboard with 13.2 points per game. He also collects 4.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.1 assists per game.
  • Pepperdine's leader in rebounds is Keith Fisher III with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.9 per game.
  • Houston Mallette makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.
  • Pepperdine's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Victor Ohia Obioha with 0.7 per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

BYU

L 52-43

Away

1/13/2022

Pepperdine

W 77-62

Away

1/20/2022

Santa Clara

W 73-65

Home

1/22/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 83-51

Away

1/27/2022

San Francisco

W 72-70

Away

1/29/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

2/3/2022

Portland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

2/8/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

2/10/2022

San Diego

-

Home

2/12/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

Pepperdine Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 77-62

Home

1/15/2022

Portland

L 82-63

Home

1/20/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

L 85-80

Away

1/22/2022

San Francisco

L 71-45

Home

1/27/2022

San Diego

L 64-56

Away

1/29/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

2/3/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

2/5/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

2/10/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

2/12/2022

BYU

-

Home

2/17/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Pepperdine at Saint Mary's

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

football fans
College Football

How to Watch NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: American vs. National

10 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Portland at Gonzaga

10 seconds ago
Michigan Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin in Men's College Hockey

10 seconds ago
Jan 26, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives around Wichita State Shockers guard Qua Grant (22) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

10 seconds ago
Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball over Pepperdine Waves guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (1) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

10 seconds ago
Jan 26, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives around Wichita State Shockers guard Qua Grant (22) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Houston vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

10 seconds ago
Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) reacts to scoring a three pointer against the Florida Gators during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

10 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Portland vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

10 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

10 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy