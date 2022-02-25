Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; San Diego Toreros guard Marcellus Earlington (10) celebrates with center Terrell Brown-Soares (21) after a play against the St. Mary's Gaels during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (22-6, 10-3 WCC) hit the road in WCC play against the San Diego Toreros (14-13, 7-7 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Arena: Jenny Craig Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs San Diego Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint Mary's (CA)

-12

126.5 points

Key Stats for San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • The Gaels record 70.0 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 67.0 the Toreros give up.
  • The Toreros put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 60.0 the Gaels give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Gaels have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Toreros' opponents have hit.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Matthias Tass leads his team in both points (12.5) and rebounds (6.2) per contest, and also posts 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Logan Johnson averages 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor.
  • Tommy Kuhse paces the Gaels at 3.6 assists per game, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 11.4 points.
  • Alex Ducas puts up 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 39.3% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kyle Bowen averages 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Marcellus Earlington leads the Toreros in scoring (13.6 points per game), and posts 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Terrell Brown is No. 1 on the Toreros in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 8.4 points and 0.5 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.
  • Wayne McKinney III is the Toreros' top assist man (1.9 per game), and he contributes 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.
  • Joey Calcaterra gives the Toreros 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jase Townsend gives the Toreros 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Saint Mary's at San Diego

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

