How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; San Diego Toreros guard Marcellus Earlington (10) celebrates with center Terrell Brown-Soares (21) after a play against the St. Mary's Gaels during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (22-6, 10-3 WCC) hit the road in WCC play against the San Diego Toreros (14-13, 7-7 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Jenny Craig Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint Mary's (CA) -12 126.5 points

Key Stats for San Diego vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

The Gaels record 70.0 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 67.0 the Toreros give up.

The Toreros put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 60.0 the Gaels give up to opponents.

This season, the Gaels have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Toreros' opponents have hit.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass leads his team in both points (12.5) and rebounds (6.2) per contest, and also posts 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Logan Johnson averages 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

Tommy Kuhse paces the Gaels at 3.6 assists per game, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Alex Ducas puts up 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 39.3% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Bowen averages 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch