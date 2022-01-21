Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (13-4, 1-1 WCC) aim to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (11-6, 1-1 WCC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: McKeon Pavilion
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara

  • The Gaels score just 3.0 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Broncos give up (70.8).
  • The Broncos put up 19.3 more points per game (77.3) than the Gaels allow (58.0).
  • The Gaels make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • The Broncos have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Gaels have averaged.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Gaels this season is Matthias Tass, who averages 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
  • Kyle Bowen leads Saint Mary's (CA) in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Tommy Kuhse leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
  • Alex Ducas leads the Gaels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Logan Johnson is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Tass leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • The Broncos' Jalen Williams puts up enough points (18.9 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Keshawn Justice grabs 7.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.9 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Santa Clara rebounding leaderboard.
  • Justice is consistent from deep and leads the Broncos with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun (1.5 per game).

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

San Diego State

L 63-53

Away

12/22/2021

Missouri State

W 75-58

Home

12/28/2021

Yale

W 87-60

Home

1/8/2022

BYU

L 52-43

Away

1/13/2022

Pepperdine

W 77-62

Away

1/20/2022

Santa Clara

-

Home

1/22/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

1/27/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

2/3/2022

Portland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

Santa Clara Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

Florida A&M

W 80-66

Home

12/19/2021

Montana

W 79-64

Home

12/21/2021

San Jose State

W 79-57

Away

1/12/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 84-70

Away

1/15/2022

Gonzaga

L 115-83

Home

1/20/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

1/24/2022

San Diego

-

Home

1/27/2022

BYU

-

Home

1/29/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

1/31/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

2/3/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

