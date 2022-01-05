Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (10-5, 0-0 WCC) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (12-3, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Leavey Center
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The Broncos record 76.5 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 58.1 the Gaels give up.
- The Gaels score just 0.9 more points per game (68.8) than the Broncos give up (67.9).
- This season, the Broncos have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Gaels have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Keshawn Justice puts up a team-leading 8.0 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 14.9 points and 2.7 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Williams averages a team-best 18.8 points per game. He is also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Parker Braun puts up 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- PJ Pipes paces his team in assists per game (4.0), and also puts up 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Josip Vrankic puts up 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Matthias Tass is the Gaels' top scorer (12.5 points per game) and assist man (2.0), and posts 5.2 rebounds.
- Logan Johnson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 43.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Tommy Kuhse tops the Gaels in assists (3.3 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kyle Bowen is the Gaels' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he puts up 5.4 points and 1.3 assists.
- The Gaels receive 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Dan Fotu.
How To Watch
January
6
2022
Saint Mary's at Santa Clara
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
