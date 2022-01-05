Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Santa Clara Broncos (10-5, 0-0 WCC) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (12-3, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    • The Broncos record 76.5 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 58.1 the Gaels give up.
    • The Gaels score just 0.9 more points per game (68.8) than the Broncos give up (67.9).
    • This season, the Broncos have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Gaels have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Keshawn Justice puts up a team-leading 8.0 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 14.9 points and 2.7 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jalen Williams averages a team-best 18.8 points per game. He is also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Parker Braun puts up 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
    • PJ Pipes paces his team in assists per game (4.0), and also puts up 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Josip Vrankic puts up 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Matthias Tass is the Gaels' top scorer (12.5 points per game) and assist man (2.0), and posts 5.2 rebounds.
    • Logan Johnson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 43.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • Tommy Kuhse tops the Gaels in assists (3.3 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Kyle Bowen is the Gaels' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he puts up 5.4 points and 1.3 assists.
    • The Gaels receive 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Dan Fotu.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Saint Mary's at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

