Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Santa Clara Broncos (10-5, 0-0 WCC) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (12-3, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Leavey Center

Leavey Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

The Broncos record 76.5 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 58.1 the Gaels give up.

The Gaels score just 0.9 more points per game (68.8) than the Broncos give up (67.9).

This season, the Broncos have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.

The Gaels have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Keshawn Justice puts up a team-leading 8.0 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 14.9 points and 2.7 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams averages a team-best 18.8 points per game. He is also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Parker Braun puts up 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

PJ Pipes paces his team in assists per game (4.0), and also puts up 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Josip Vrankic puts up 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch