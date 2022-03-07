March 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) dribbles the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) during the first half in the quarterfinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (24-6, 12-3 WCC) face off against the No. 3 seed Santa Clara Broncos (21-10, 10-5 WCC) in the WCC Tournament semifinal Monday at Orleans Arena, starting at 11:30 PM. Watch as both teams attempt to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Orleans Arena

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara

The Gaels score only 2.5 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Broncos give up (72.1).

The Broncos' 78.3 points per game are 18.9 more points than the 59.4 the Gaels allow.

The Gaels are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Broncos allow to opponents.

The Broncos are shooting 49.3% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 42.1% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass leads the Gaels in scoring and rebounding, tallying 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s best passer is Tommy Kuhse, who averages 3.6 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.

The Gaels get the most three-point shooting production out of Alex Ducas, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Logan Johnson is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Tass leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

The Broncos' Jalen Williams racks up enough points (18.1 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Keshawn Justice grabs 7.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Santa Clara rebounding leaderboard.

Justice is consistent from deep and leads the Broncos with 2.4 made threes per game.

Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun with 1.2 per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Gonzaga L 74-58 Away 2/17/2022 San Francisco W 69-64 Home 2/19/2022 BYU W 69-64 Home 2/24/2022 San Diego W 60-46 Away 2/26/2022 Gonzaga W 67-57 Home 3/7/2022 Santa Clara - Home

Santa Clara Schedule