Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (6-1) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-1) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The 81.7 points per game the Aggies record are 24.1 more points than the Gaels allow (57.6).
- The Gaels' 67.9 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 68.1 the Aggies give up.
- This season, the Aggies have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Gaels are shooting 46.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean leads the Aggies with 22.6 points per contest (fourth in the country) and 12.9 rebounds (third in the country), while also averaging 2.6 assists.
- Brandon Horvath is averaging 14 points, 2.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game.
- Rylan Jones paces the Aggies at 5.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds and 9.9 points.
- Brock Miller is putting up 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- R.J. Eytle-Rock posts 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 35.9% from the field.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Dan Fotu is the Gaels' top scorer (14.5 points per game), and he contributes 0.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
- Tommy Kuhse is putting up a team-high 3.6 assists per game. And he is contributing 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 52.4% of his shots from the field and 54.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Logan Johnson gives the Gaels 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Gaels get 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Matthias Tass.
- Kyle Bowen is putting up a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 5 points and 1.5 assists, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.
How To Watch
December
2
2021
Saint Mary's at Utah State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)