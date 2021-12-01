Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (6-1) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-1) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

The 81.7 points per game the Aggies record are 24.1 more points than the Gaels allow (57.6).

The Gaels' 67.9 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 68.1 the Aggies give up.

This season, the Aggies have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.

The Gaels are shooting 46.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean leads the Aggies with 22.6 points per contest (fourth in the country) and 12.9 rebounds (third in the country), while also averaging 2.6 assists.

Brandon Horvath is averaging 14 points, 2.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Rylan Jones paces the Aggies at 5.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds and 9.9 points.

Brock Miller is putting up 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

R.J. Eytle-Rock posts 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 35.9% from the field.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch