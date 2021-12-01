Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah State Aggies (6-1) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-1) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
    Key Stats for Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    • The 81.7 points per game the Aggies record are 24.1 more points than the Gaels allow (57.6).
    • The Gaels' 67.9 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 68.1 the Aggies give up.
    • This season, the Aggies have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Gaels are shooting 46.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Justin Bean leads the Aggies with 22.6 points per contest (fourth in the country) and 12.9 rebounds (third in the country), while also averaging 2.6 assists.
    • Brandon Horvath is averaging 14 points, 2.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game.
    • Rylan Jones paces the Aggies at 5.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds and 9.9 points.
    • Brock Miller is putting up 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
    • R.J. Eytle-Rock posts 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 35.9% from the field.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Dan Fotu is the Gaels' top scorer (14.5 points per game), and he contributes 0.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
    • Tommy Kuhse is putting up a team-high 3.6 assists per game. And he is contributing 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 52.4% of his shots from the field and 54.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
    • Logan Johnson gives the Gaels 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Gaels get 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Matthias Tass.
    • Kyle Bowen is putting up a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 5 points and 1.5 assists, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Saint Mary's at Utah State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
