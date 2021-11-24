Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (6-0) will host the Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup tips at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin
- The Badgers put up 69.0 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 58.3 the Gaels allow.
- The Gaels average 15.0 more points per game (70.2) than the Badgers give up to opponents (55.2).
- The Badgers are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Gaels allow to opponents.
- The Gaels are shooting 46.2% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 37.3% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 2.0 assists.
- Wisconsin's best rebounder is Brad Davison, who averages 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.
- Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Dan Fotu scores 15.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Gaels.
- Kyle Bowen puts up a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 points and 1.7 assists per game for Saint Mary's (CA) to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tommy Kuhse has the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per outing.
- Alex Ducas is dependable from three-point range and leads the Gaels with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Matthias Tass (0.8 per game).
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 81-58
Home
11/12/2021
Green Bay
W 72-34
Home
11/15/2021
Providence
L 63-58
Home
11/22/2021
Texas A&M
W 69-58
Home
11/23/2021
Houston
W 65-63
Away
11/24/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
12/1/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/4/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/8/2021
Indiana
-
Home
12/11/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Texas Southern
W 67-58
Home
11/15/2021
Southern Utah
W 70-51
Home
11/17/2021
Bellarmine
W 73-64
Home
11/22/2021
Notre Dame
W 62-59
Away
11/23/2021
Oregon
W 62-50
Home
11/24/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
11/29/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
12/2/2021
Utah State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCSB
-
Home
12/17/2021
San Diego State
-
Away