Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) shoots the basketball against BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) during the first half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Mary's Gaels (6-0) will host the Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup tips at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin

    Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Wisconsin

    • The Badgers put up 69.0 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 58.3 the Gaels allow.
    • The Gaels average 15.0 more points per game (70.2) than the Badgers give up to opponents (55.2).
    • The Badgers are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Gaels allow to opponents.
    • The Gaels are shooting 46.2% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 37.3% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 2.0 assists.
    • Wisconsin's best rebounder is Brad Davison, who averages 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.
    • Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Dan Fotu scores 15.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Gaels.
    • Kyle Bowen puts up a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 points and 1.7 assists per game for Saint Mary's (CA) to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tommy Kuhse has the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per outing.
    • Alex Ducas is dependable from three-point range and leads the Gaels with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals is Logan Johnson (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Matthias Tass (0.8 per game).

    Wisconsin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 81-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Green Bay

    W 72-34

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Providence

    L 63-58

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 69-58

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Houston

    W 65-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 67-58

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 70-51

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 73-64

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 62-59

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Oregon

    W 62-50

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary's

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) shoots the basketball against BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) during the first half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball
