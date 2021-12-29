Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (11-3) will host the Yale Bulldogs (6-7) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: McKeon Pavilion
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale
- The Gaels average only 2.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Bulldogs give up (69.8).
- The Bulldogs' 72.8 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 58.0 the Gaels allow.
- This season, the Gaels have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Matthias Tass leads the Gaels in scoring, tallying 12.7 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s leading rebounder is Kyle Bowen averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Tommy Kuhse and his 3.3 assists per game.
- Alex Ducas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Yale Players to Watch
- Azar Swain racks up 19.3 points and adds 2.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulldogs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jalen Gabbidon grabs 4.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.4 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Yale rebounding leaderboard.
- Swain hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Yale's leader in steals is Gabbidon (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Kelly (0.8 per game).
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Colorado State
L 74-58
Away
12/11/2021
UCSB
W 80-59
Home
12/14/2021
Stanislaus State
W 76-39
Home
12/17/2021
San Diego State
L 63-53
Away
12/22/2021
Missouri State
W 75-58
Home
12/28/2021
Yale
-
Home
1/1/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
1/6/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
1/8/2022
BYU
-
Away
1/13/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
1/15/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
Yale Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Auburn
L 86-64
Away
12/6/2021
Brown
-
Away
12/7/2021
Albany (NY)
W 71-52
Home
12/12/2021
Iona
L 91-77
Home
12/14/2021
Monmouth
L 69-60
Home
12/28/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
1/2/2022
Columbia
-
Home
1/7/2022
Dartmouth
-
Away
1/9/2022
Harvard
-
Home
1/15/2022
Cornell
-
Away
1/17/2022
Brown
-
Home
