    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Mary's Gaels (11-3) will host the Yale Bulldogs (6-7) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale

    Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale

    • The Gaels average only 2.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Bulldogs give up (69.8).
    • The Bulldogs' 72.8 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 58.0 the Gaels allow.
    • This season, the Gaels have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Matthias Tass leads the Gaels in scoring, tallying 12.7 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Saint Mary's (CA)'s leading rebounder is Kyle Bowen averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Tommy Kuhse and his 3.3 assists per game.
    • Alex Ducas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Yale Players to Watch

    • Azar Swain racks up 19.3 points and adds 2.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulldogs' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Jalen Gabbidon grabs 4.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.4 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Yale rebounding leaderboard.
    • Swain hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
    • Yale's leader in steals is Gabbidon (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Kelly (0.8 per game).

    Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Colorado State

    L 74-58

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCSB

    W 80-59

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Stanislaus State

    W 76-39

    Home

    12/17/2021

    San Diego State

    L 63-53

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Missouri State

    W 75-58

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Santa Clara

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    BYU

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Pepperdine

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    Yale Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Auburn

    L 86-64

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 71-52

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Iona

    L 91-77

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Monmouth

    L 69-60

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Columbia

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Dartmouth

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Cornell

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Brown

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Yale at Saint Mary's

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

