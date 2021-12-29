Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (11-3) will host the Yale Bulldogs (6-7) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: McKeon Pavilion

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Yale

The Gaels average only 2.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Bulldogs give up (69.8).

The Bulldogs' 72.8 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 58.0 the Gaels allow.

This season, the Gaels have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass leads the Gaels in scoring, tallying 12.7 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s leading rebounder is Kyle Bowen averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Tommy Kuhse and his 3.3 assists per game.

Alex Ducas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Yale Players to Watch

Azar Swain racks up 19.3 points and adds 2.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulldogs' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jalen Gabbidon grabs 4.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.4 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Yale rebounding leaderboard.

Swain hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Yale's leader in steals is Gabbidon (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Kelly (0.8 per game).

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Colorado State L 74-58 Away 12/11/2021 UCSB W 80-59 Home 12/14/2021 Stanislaus State W 76-39 Home 12/17/2021 San Diego State L 63-53 Away 12/22/2021 Missouri State W 75-58 Home 12/28/2021 Yale - Home 1/1/2022 San Francisco - Home 1/6/2022 Santa Clara - Away 1/8/2022 BYU - Away 1/13/2022 Pepperdine - Away 1/15/2022 Pacific (CA) - Home

Yale Schedule