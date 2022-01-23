Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An intense West Coast Conference matchup takes place on Saturday night when Saint Mary's meets Loyola Marymount.

Saint Mary's enters Saturday night's matchup against Loyola Marymount with a 14-4 record, 2-1 in conference play, and winners in its last two matchups.

Saint Mary's most recently defeated Santa Clara 73-65 on Jan. 20. In that matchup, Tommy Kuhse led the team in scoring with 17 points, the same number that Alex Ducas produced that night. Matthias Tass also came up big, scoring 13 points to go with his 10 rebounds.

The Gaels are, statistically, one of the best defensive teams in the country this year, ranking 10th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

Loyola Marymount, meanwhile, enters the matchup with a 9-7 record, 2-2 in conference play, also winners of two in a row.

LMU enters the showdown coming off of an 85-80 win over Pepperdine where Eli Scott was dominant, scoring 31 points, securing 10 rebounds and four assists. That's nothing new for Scott, as he leads the team in scoring (17.4 points), rebounds (6.9 boards) and assists (3.6 helpers) on the campaign.

Will Saint Mary's defense be able to slow down Scott enough to earn the win? Find out at 10:00 p.m. ET by tuning into ESPN U.

