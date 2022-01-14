Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Mary's heads to Pepperdine Thursday night to take on the Waves in WCC play in college basketball.

Saint Mary's opened conference play on Saturday and was beat by BYU 52-43. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Gaels as it was their first game since Dec. 28.

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Pepperdine in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Saint Mary's at Pepperdine game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gaels looked rusty coming off a two-week break due to COVID-19 postponements as they just couldn't get much offense going in the loss.

Thursday night, they will look to be better and get that first WCC win against a Pepperdine team who has lost two straight.

The Waves came into conference play winners of four of their last five, but that play hasn't carried over. They lost their opener to No. 4 Gonzaga and then lost on Monday to San Diego.

The losses have them 0-2 in the WCC and 6-11 overall. They have struggled to find consistency so far this year, but need to find it quickly if they want to compete in the conference.

Thursday they hope a home game can help them pull off the upset of a Saint Mary's team also looking for its first conference win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Saint Mary's at Pepperdine

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

arizona
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Pepperdine

3 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Arizona State Sun Devils forward Romello White (23) shoots the ball as Saint Mary's Gaels forward/center Matthias Tass attempts to block him during an NCAA basketball game between Arizona State and Saint Mary's College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Cent02 78gtpcpj2k3gantefrw Original
College Basketball

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Arizona State Sun Devils forward Romello White (23) shoots the ball as Saint Mary's Gaels forward/center Matthias Tass attempts to block him during an NCAA basketball game between Arizona State and Saint Mary's College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Cent02 78gtpcpj2k3gantefrw Original
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA;Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius (32) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA;Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius (32) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

BYU vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy