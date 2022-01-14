Saint Mary's heads to Pepperdine Thursday night to take on the Waves in WCC play in college basketball.

Saint Mary's opened conference play on Saturday and was beat by BYU 52-43. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Gaels as it was their first game since Dec. 28.

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Pepperdine in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Gaels looked rusty coming off a two-week break due to COVID-19 postponements as they just couldn't get much offense going in the loss.

Thursday night, they will look to be better and get that first WCC win against a Pepperdine team who has lost two straight.

The Waves came into conference play winners of four of their last five, but that play hasn't carried over. They lost their opener to No. 4 Gonzaga and then lost on Monday to San Diego.

The losses have them 0-2 in the WCC and 6-11 overall. They have struggled to find consistency so far this year, but need to find it quickly if they want to compete in the conference.

Thursday they hope a home game can help them pull off the upset of a Saint Mary's team also looking for its first conference win.

