Saint Mary's hits the road on Thursday night to San Diego looking to pick up its third straight win in men's basketball.

Saint Mary's is closing in on a possible at-large berth for the NCAA Tournament but is looking to finish the regular season strong.

How to Watch Saint Mary's at San Diego in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 5

The Gaels have won two straight and 10 of their last 12 games. They now sit 10-3 in the WCC and in second place in the conference standings.

Saint Mary's has been great lately and will look to keep it going against a San Diego team it beat 86-57 two weeks ago.

It was a dominating performance for the Gaels and one it will look to duplicate in their last road game of the year.

San Diego, though, will look to spoil that thought and avenge that ugly loss.

The Toreros enter the game losers of five of their last six as they have struggled in February.

They entered the month 13-9 and 6-3 in the WCC, but are now just 7-7 in conference play and scrambling to get back in the win column.

They get their last two games at home, but they won't be easy against Saint Mary's and San Francisco.

