How to Watch Saint Mary's at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Mary's travels to San Francisco on Thursday night looking to win its fourth straight game in college basketball.

Saint Mary's plays its second straight road game on Thursday looking for the same results as its last game. The Gaels easily took care of Loyola Marymount on Saturday 83-51.

How to Watch Saint Mary's at San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The win was their third straight as they had beat Pepperdine and Santa Clara in the two games previous. They are now 3-1 in the WCC and in third place behind BYU and Gonzaga.

Thursday, they will get a tough test when they visit a San Francisco team who is coming off a 71-45 win against Pepperdine on Saturday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Dons as they had struggled against both BYU and Gonzaga.

They are now 3-2 in the WCC as they continue to try and show that they belong with the top teams of the conference.

A win on Thursday night against Saint Mary's would be a great place to start. It won't be an easy game, but if they want to stay near the top they have to get the win.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Saint Mary's at San Francisco

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
