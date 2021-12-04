Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Mary's at Colorado State in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado State looks to stay perfect on the year when its hosts Saint Mary's on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Saint Mary's and Colorado State have both had great starts to the college basketball season. Saint Mary's has just a single loss to Wisconsin, while Colorado State is undefeated on the year.

    How to Watch Saint Mary's at Colorado in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network

    Live stream the Saint Mary's at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saint Mary's has big wins against Oregon and Notre Dame this year, as it has raced out to an 8-1 start to the season. The Gaels are looking to compete with Gonzaga for the top of the WCC this year and so far they are playing good basketball.

    Saturday afternoon they will get another big test when they take on the red-hot Rams of Colorado State. The Rams have surprised a lot of people with their 8-0 start to the year that includes a big 14-point win over Creighton earlier this season.

    Colorado State is playing great basketball, but hasn't really been tested yet and Saint Mary's should give them a good game. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Saint Mary's at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17233555
