    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Mary's vs Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saint Mary's and Notre Dame hook up in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday night.
    Saint Mary's heads to Maui a perfect 4-0 on the year as they have won each of its games by at least nine points. It has been a good start for the Gaels as they look to establish themselves as the second-best team in the WCC this year behind Gonzaga.

    Monday they get their toughest game of the year when they play a Notre Dame team that is also undefeated.

    The Fighting Irish team has only played two games so far this year but has beat Cal State Northridge and High Point. 

    The game against High Point was much closer than they had hoped as they trailed by one at halftime. They played much better in the second half as they outscored them by ten to pick up the nine-point win.

    This should be a great game to finish off the first day in Maui. Both teams come in without a loss, but will get their biggest test of the year in the first round of the invitational.

