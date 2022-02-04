Saint Mary's heads to Portland on Thursday night looking to extend its five-game winning streak.

Saint Mary's hits the road Thursday night playing extremely well. The Gaels have won five straight since losing to BYU in their conference opener.

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Portland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

They have picked up huge wins against San Francisco and Santa Clara and also swept Pepperdine. The Gaels also easily beat Loyola Marymount. They are now 5-1 in the WCC and just a game back of first place Gonzaga.

Thursday night they will look to stay hot when they take on a Portland team that is coming off a blowout loss to Gonzaga.

The Pilots were coming off a win against Pacific last Thursday but became yet another victim to the high-powered Bulldogs' offense on Saturday.

The loss was their third in the last four games and has dropped them to 2-4 in the WCC and 11-10 overall.

Portland has struggled in WCC play and needs a win. Getting a home win is a must for them.

It won't be easy for the Pilots and they will need to play a great game to pull off an upset of a streaking Saint Mary's team.

