How to Watch Saint Mary's at Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Mary's heads to Portland on Thursday night looking to extend its five-game winning streak.

Saint Mary's hits the road Thursday night playing extremely well. The Gaels have won five straight since losing to BYU in their conference opener. 

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Portland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Saint Mary's at Portland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have picked up huge wins against San Francisco and Santa Clara and also swept Pepperdine. The Gaels also easily beat Loyola Marymount. They are now 5-1 in the WCC and just a game back of first place Gonzaga.

Thursday night they will look to stay hot when they take on a Portland team that is coming off a blowout loss to Gonzaga.

The Pilots were coming off a win against Pacific last Thursday but became yet another victim to the high-powered Bulldogs' offense on Saturday.

The loss was their third in the last four games and has dropped them to 2-4 in the WCC and 11-10 overall.

Portland has struggled in WCC play and needs a win. Getting a home win is a must for them. 

It won't be easy for the Pilots and they will need to play a great game to pull off an upset of a streaking Saint Mary's team.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Saint Mary's at Portland in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
