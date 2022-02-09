Saint Mary's puts its seven-game winning streak on the line when it travels to Santa Clara to take on the Broncos.

Saint Mary's has been red hot over the last month as it has reeled off seven straight games since losing its conference opener against BYU on Jan. 8.

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Santa Clara in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Gaels now sit 7-1 in the WCC and just a game back of first place Gonzaga.

One of those wins was back on Jan. 20 when they beat Santa Clara 73-65. It was close the whole game, but the Gaels made enough plays to pull out the win late.

Tuesday night they will look to finish off the sweep against a Santa Clara team that has won three straight.

The Broncos have been playing great, as they have won five of their last six, including a sweep of San Diego and a huge upset of BYU.

This great stretch of play has moved them to 6-3 in the WCC and 16-8 overall. It has been a 180 from when they started just 1-2 in conference play.

Tuesday they get another big test when they try and avenge the earlier season loss to the Gaels.

