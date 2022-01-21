How to Watch Santa Clara at Saint Mary's

Santa Clara travels to Saint Mary's Thursday night looking to get a big WCC road win.

Santa Clara heads to Saint Mary's coming off a 115-83 loss to Gonzaga on Saturday. The Broncos were another victim of the Bulldogs and it dropped them to 1-1 in the WCC.



Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Broncos and dropped their overall record to 11-6. It was the longest winning streak they had since they opened the year with five straight wins.

Thursday night the Broncos will look to get back in the win column against a Saint Mary's team that is coming off a win against Pepperdine.

The Gaels beat the Waves 77-62 last Thursday before having their game with Pacific on Saturday postponed.

The win evened their WCC record at 1-1 after they lost their conference opener to BYU 52-43. They also had games with San Francisco and Santa Clara postponed as the schedule has not been helpful to the Gaels who are trying to get into a rhythm.

Thursday night they will look to get their second straight win and take down a Santa Clara team that has been playing well.

