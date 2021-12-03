How to Watch Saint Mary's at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Mary's at Utah State in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saint Mary's and Utah State, both one loss teams, square off on Thursday.
    Saint Mary's lost the Maui Invitational late in November to Wisconsin, which marked its only loss of the season so far. The Gaels have beaten Bellarmine, Notre Dame, Oregon and UC Riverside.

    Utah State has only played one Power 5 opponent this season, Oklahoma, and the Aggies beat the Sooners 73-70. The Aggies have also tallied wins against Carroll, Texas Arlington, New Mexico State and Penn, bringing a five-game winning streak into this matchup. Their only loss was in the season opener against UC Davis.

    How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. Utah State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Saint Mary's at Utah State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Justin Bean has been flat out dominant for the Aggies. He is averaging 23 of the team's 82 points per game. He also adds a team-leading 13.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 2.7 assists to his stat line. 

    The Gaels have Kyle Bowen, who averages 5.0 points and 7.1 rebounds, matching up with Bean on the other side. Saint Mary's leading scorer is senior forward Dan Fotu, who is averaging 14.5 points per game.

    The Aggies rank No. 64 in the NCAA in three-point percentage, No. 19 in free throw percentage, No. 28 in field goal percentage, No. 79 in rebounds per game and No. 63 in points scored. Being under 100 in all of those categories is not easy to accomplish.

