Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MAAC foes meet when the Fairfield Stags (12-14, 6-9 MAAC) host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (11-10, 9-5 MAAC) at Webster Bank Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 18, 2022.

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's

Key Stats for Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's

  • The Stags score 5.6 more points per game (69.8) than the Peacocks allow (64.2).
  • The Peacocks put up an average of 66.8 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 66.4 the Stags give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Stags have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.

Fairfield Players to Watch

  • Supreme Cook averages a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game. He is also posting 10.3 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 54.3% from the field.
  • Taj Benning posts 11.2 points and 2.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 4.4 rebounds, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jake Wojcik posts 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jesus Cruz averages 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Caleb Green paces the Stags at 2.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.4 rebounds and 7.6 points.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • KC Ndefo gets the Peacocks 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.
  • Fousseyni Drame is the Peacocks' top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he posts 7.3 points and 1.1 assists.
  • Daryl Banks III is the Peacocks' top scorer (11.0 points per game), and he puts up 1.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
  • The Peacocks get 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Hassan Drame.
  • Doug Edert is posting 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 44.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Saint Peter's at Fairfield

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
