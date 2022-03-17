Saint Peter's vs. Kentucky: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Kentucky: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats (26-7) take on the No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks (19-11) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, tipping off at 7:10 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's

Kentucky vs Saint Peter's Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kentucky

-17.5

132 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's

  • The Wildcats average 79.5 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 61.8 the Peacocks allow.
  • The Peacocks' 66.9 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 66.0 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
  • The Peacocks have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe posts 17.0 points and 15.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.0 assists, shooting 60.1% from the floor.
  • Tyty Washington Jr. is posting 12.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Sahvir Wheeler puts up a team-high 6.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.0 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 43.9% from the field.
  • Keion Brooks Jr. averages 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the floor.
  • Kellan Grady is posting 11.5 points, 1.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • KC Ndefo is averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Daryl Banks III paces the Peacocks in scoring (11.0 points per game) and assists (1.5), and produces 2.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Fousseyni Drame is the Peacocks' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he puts up 7.2 points and 0.8 assists.
  • Hassan Drame gives the Peacocks 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Doug Edert gets the Peacocks 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Round: Saint Peter's vs. Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

