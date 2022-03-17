Saint Peter's vs. Kentucky: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats (26-7) take on the No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks (19-11) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, tipping off at 7:10 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -17.5 132 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's

The Wildcats average 79.5 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 61.8 the Peacocks allow.

The Peacocks' 66.9 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 66.0 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

The Wildcats make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

The Peacocks have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe posts 17.0 points and 15.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.0 assists, shooting 60.1% from the floor.

Tyty Washington Jr. is posting 12.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Sahvir Wheeler puts up a team-high 6.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.0 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Keion Brooks Jr. averages 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the floor.

Kellan Grady is posting 11.5 points, 1.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch