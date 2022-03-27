Saint Peter's vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrates after the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (22-11) play in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (27-9) on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center, airing on CBS starting at 5:05 PM, with the winner advancing to the Final Four from the East Regional Region bracket.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's

North Carolina vs Saint Peter's Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Carolina

-8.5

137 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's

  • The 78.3 points per game the Tar Heels average are 16.0 more points than the Peacocks give up (62.3).
  • The Peacocks put up an average of 67.5 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 71.7 the Tar Heels allow.
  • The Tar Heels make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot is tops on his team in both points (16.4) and rebounds (12.5) per game, and also posts 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Brady Manek is putting up 15.1 points, 1.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb Love posts a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 15.7 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 37.2% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • RJ Davis averages a team-leading 3.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Rechon 'Leaky' Black puts up 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • KC Ndefo is averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 47.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Daryl Banks III is putting up team highs in points (11.5 per game) and assists (1.4). And he is delivering 2.6 rebounds, making 38.7% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • Fousseyni Drame is posting a team-high 6.4 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 6.9 points and 0.7 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the field.
  • The Peacocks receive 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Hassan Drame.
  • The Peacocks get 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Doug Edert.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Regional Final: Saint Peter's vs. North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
5:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
