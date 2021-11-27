Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-2) play the Providence Friars (5-1) at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Saint Peter's
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Providence vs. Saint Peter's
- Last year, the Friars put up 8.3 more points per game (69.8) than the Peacocks gave up (61.5).
- The Peacocks scored an average of 63.2 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 69.7 the Friars gave up to opponents.
- The Friars shot 43% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.
- The Peacocks shot 40% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 43.6% the Friars' opponents shot last season.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson is tops on the Friars at 16.8 points per contest, while also putting up 0.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
- Noah Horchler leads his team in rebounds per game (8.3), and also posts 9.7 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- Al Durham posts 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 39% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jared Bynum averages a team-high 3.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 31.4% from the field.
- Justin Minaya is posting 4.5 points, 1.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- KC Ndefo averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Fousseyni Drame grabbed 7.0 rebounds per game, while Matthew Lee notched 3.6 assists per contest.
- Daryl Banks III hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Ndefo racked up 1.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game last season.
