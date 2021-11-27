Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-2) play the Providence Friars (5-1) at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Saint Peter's

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Saint Peter's

Last year, the Friars put up 8.3 more points per game (69.8) than the Peacocks gave up (61.5).

The Peacocks scored an average of 63.2 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 69.7 the Friars gave up to opponents.

The Friars shot 43% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.

The Peacocks shot 40% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 43.6% the Friars' opponents shot last season.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson is tops on the Friars at 16.8 points per contest, while also putting up 0.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Noah Horchler leads his team in rebounds per game (8.3), and also posts 9.7 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Al Durham posts 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 39% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jared Bynum averages a team-high 3.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 31.4% from the field.

Justin Minaya is posting 4.5 points, 1.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch