Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Purdue: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Watch this Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (29-7) and No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks (21-11) to decide which of the squads is heading to the East Regional Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:09 PM, airing on CBS.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

Purdue vs Saint Peter's Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Purdue

-12.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

  • The 79.8 points per game the Boilermakers score are 17.5 more points than the Peacocks give up (62.3).
  • The Peacocks score an average of 67.5 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 68.5 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • The Boilermakers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey leads his team in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 14.5 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Trevion Williams leads his squad in assists per game (3.1), and also averages 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Sasha Stefanovic paces the Boilermakers at 3.1 assists per game, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 10.4 points.
  • Mason Gillis puts up 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • KC Ndefo is putting up 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Daryl Banks III is putting up a team-high 11.4 points per game. And he is producing 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
  • Fousseyni Drame is the Peacocks' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he contributes 6.9 points and 0.7 assists.
  • Hassan Drame gets the Peacocks 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Doug Edert gets the Peacocks 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Regional Semifinal: Saint Peter's vs. Purdue

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:09
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17597128
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17962452
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Western Washington vs. Glenville State Women's Division II National Championship

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17629898
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
QUINNIPIAC HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_17955399
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Hawks

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Heat

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy