Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Watch this Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (29-7) and No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks (21-11) to decide which of the squads is heading to the East Regional Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:09 PM, airing on CBS.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:09 PM ET

7:09 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -12.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

The 79.8 points per game the Boilermakers score are 17.5 more points than the Peacocks give up (62.3).

The Peacocks score an average of 67.5 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 68.5 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

The Boilermakers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey leads his team in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 14.5 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Trevion Williams leads his squad in assists per game (3.1), and also averages 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sasha Stefanovic paces the Boilermakers at 3.1 assists per game, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Mason Gillis puts up 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch