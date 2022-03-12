How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac: MAAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 9, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Quinnipiac Bobcats guard Matt Balanc (2) shoots over Maryland Terrapins guard Ian Martinez (23)n during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (17-11, 14-6 MAAC) take the court in the MAAC Tournament against the No. 11 seed Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-16, 7-13 MAAC). The teams will face off Friday at 8:30 PM.

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Boardwalk Hall

Boardwalk Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac

The Peacocks record just 4.5 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bobcats allow (71.7).

The Bobcats put up 10.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Peacocks allow their opponents to score (62.4).

This season, the Peacocks have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.

The Bobcats' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Daryl Banks III leads the Peacocks in scoring, tallying 11.3 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Fousseyni Drame is Saint Peter's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Matthew Lee is its best passer, distributing 3.0 assists in each contest.

Banks leads the Peacocks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

KC Ndefo is Saint Peter's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

Kevin Marfo puts up 10.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Bobcats' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Quinnipiac's Matt Balanc averages 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Tyrese Williams is dependable from deep and leads the Bobcats with 2.1 made threes per game.

Quinnipiac's leader in steals is Dezi Jones with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Marfo with 0.7 per game.

Saint Peter's Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Monmouth W 70-65 Away 2/27/2022 Niagara W 63-36 Home 3/1/2022 Manhattan W 73-51 Away 3/5/2022 Fairfield W 57-41 Home 3/9/2022 Fairfield W 77-63 Home 3/11/2022 Quinnipiac - Home

Quinnipiac Schedule