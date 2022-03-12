Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac: MAAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 9, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Quinnipiac Bobcats guard Matt Balanc (2) shoots over Maryland Terrapins guard Ian Martinez (23)n during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 9, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Quinnipiac Bobcats guard Matt Balanc (2) shoots over Maryland Terrapins guard Ian Martinez (23)n during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (17-11, 14-6 MAAC) take the court in the MAAC Tournament against the No. 11 seed Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-16, 7-13 MAAC). The teams will face off Friday at 8:30 PM.

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac

Key Stats for Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac

  • The Peacocks record just 4.5 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bobcats allow (71.7).
  • The Bobcats put up 10.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Peacocks allow their opponents to score (62.4).
  • This season, the Peacocks have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.
  • The Bobcats' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • Daryl Banks III leads the Peacocks in scoring, tallying 11.3 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
  • Fousseyni Drame is Saint Peter's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Matthew Lee is its best passer, distributing 3.0 assists in each contest.
  • Banks leads the Peacocks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • KC Ndefo is Saint Peter's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

  • Kevin Marfo puts up 10.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Bobcats' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Quinnipiac's Matt Balanc averages 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Tyrese Williams is dependable from deep and leads the Bobcats with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Quinnipiac's leader in steals is Dezi Jones with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Marfo with 0.7 per game.

Saint Peter's Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Monmouth

W 70-65

Away

2/27/2022

Niagara

W 63-36

Home

3/1/2022

Manhattan

W 73-51

Away

3/5/2022

Fairfield

W 57-41

Home

3/9/2022

Fairfield

W 77-63

Home

3/11/2022

Quinnipiac

-

Home

Quinnipiac Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Canisius

L 72-67

Home

3/3/2022

Monmouth

L 75-72

Away

3/5/2022

Iona

L 79-61

Away

3/8/2022

Marist

W 77-52

Away

3/10/2022

Siena

W 77-71

Away

3/11/2022

Saint Peter's

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

MAAC Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. Saint Peter's

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 seconds ago
USATSI_17863461
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canucks

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Juho Lammikko (91) celebrates his goal with defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 4A Tournament, Third Place Game: Barrington vs Bolingbrook

By Steve Benko6 minutes ago
hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy