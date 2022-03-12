How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac: MAAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 2 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (17-11, 14-6 MAAC) take the court in the MAAC Tournament against the No. 11 seed Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-16, 7-13 MAAC). The teams will face off Friday at 8:30 PM.
How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Boardwalk Hall
Arena: Boardwalk Hall
Key Stats for Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac
- The Peacocks record just 4.5 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bobcats allow (71.7).
- The Bobcats put up 10.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Peacocks allow their opponents to score (62.4).
- This season, the Peacocks have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.
- The Bobcats' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Daryl Banks III leads the Peacocks in scoring, tallying 11.3 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Fousseyni Drame is Saint Peter's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Matthew Lee is its best passer, distributing 3.0 assists in each contest.
- Banks leads the Peacocks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- KC Ndefo is Saint Peter's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.
Quinnipiac Players to Watch
- Kevin Marfo puts up 10.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Bobcats' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Quinnipiac's Matt Balanc averages 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Tyrese Williams is dependable from deep and leads the Bobcats with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Quinnipiac's leader in steals is Dezi Jones with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Marfo with 0.7 per game.
Saint Peter's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Monmouth
W 70-65
Away
2/27/2022
Niagara
W 63-36
Home
3/1/2022
Manhattan
W 73-51
Away
3/5/2022
Fairfield
W 57-41
Home
3/9/2022
Fairfield
W 77-63
Home
3/11/2022
Quinnipiac
-
Home
Quinnipiac Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Canisius
L 72-67
Home
3/3/2022
Monmouth
L 75-72
Away
3/5/2022
Iona
L 79-61
Away
3/8/2022
Marist
W 77-52
Away
3/10/2022
Siena
W 77-71
Away
3/11/2022
Saint Peter's
-
Away
