Saint Peter's vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) battle the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint John's (NY)
-13.5
138 points
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's
- Last year, the 79 points per game the Red Storm put up were 17.5 more points than the Peacocks allowed (61.5).
- The Peacocks' 63.2 points per game last year were 13.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm gave up to opponents.
- The Red Storm shot 44.7% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.
- The Peacocks shot at a 40% clip from the field last season, 6.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie posted 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also put up 1.2 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Posh Alexander posted a team-best 4.0 assists per contest last year. He also put up 10.1 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the floor.
- Isaih Moore put up 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Rasheem Dunn put up 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Greg Williams Jr. posted 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last year, shooting 46.3% from the field and 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- KC Ndefo averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Fousseyni Drame pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Matthew Lee dished out 3.6 assists per contest.
- Daryl Banks III hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Ndefo was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest.
