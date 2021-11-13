Saint Peter's vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) battle the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saint John's (NY) vs Saint Peter's Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Saint John's (NY)

    -13.5

    138 points

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's

    • Last year, the 79 points per game the Red Storm put up were 17.5 more points than the Peacocks allowed (61.5).
    • The Peacocks' 63.2 points per game last year were 13.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm gave up to opponents.
    • The Red Storm shot 44.7% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.
    • The Peacocks shot at a 40% clip from the field last season, 6.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie posted 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also put up 1.2 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Posh Alexander posted a team-best 4.0 assists per contest last year. He also put up 10.1 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the floor.
    • Isaih Moore put up 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Rasheem Dunn put up 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocks.
    • Greg Williams Jr. posted 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last year, shooting 46.3% from the field and 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

    Saint Peter's Players to Watch

    • KC Ndefo averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Fousseyni Drame pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Matthew Lee dished out 3.6 assists per contest.
    • Daryl Banks III hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Ndefo was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Saint Peter's at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
