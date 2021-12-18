Saint Peter's vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-4) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:31 PM ET.

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 6:31 PM ET

6:31 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's

The Seawolves average 6.4 more points per game (73) than the Peacocks give up (66.6).

The Peacocks score 7.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Seawolves allow (74).

This season, the Seawolves have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.

The Peacocks have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Tykei Greene is tops on the Seawolves at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.1 assists and 10.6 points.

Jahlil Jenkins leads the Seawolves at 2.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 1.8 rebounds and 14.6 points.

Frankie Policelli puts up 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Juan Felix Rodriguez is posting 7 points, 1.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch