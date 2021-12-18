Saint Peter's vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-4) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:31 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's

    • The Seawolves average 6.4 more points per game (73) than the Peacocks give up (66.6).
    • The Peacocks score 7.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Seawolves allow (74).
    • This season, the Seawolves have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.
    • The Peacocks have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • Tykei Greene is tops on the Seawolves at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.1 assists and 10.6 points.
    • Jahlil Jenkins leads the Seawolves at 2.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 1.8 rebounds and 14.6 points.
    • Frankie Policelli puts up 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Juan Felix Rodriguez is posting 7 points, 1.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

    Saint Peter's Players to Watch

    • Fousseyni Drame is posting a team-best 8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.1 points and 1.5 assists, making 52.5% of his shots from the floor.
    • KC Ndefo gives the Peacocks 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
    • Daryl Banks III paces the Peacocks in scoring (12.4 points per game) and assists (1.1), and produces 3.3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Peacocks receive 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Doug Edert.
    • Jaylen Murray is putting up 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Saint Peter's at Stony Brook

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    6:31
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

