Saint Peter's vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-4) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:31 PM ET.
How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's
- The Seawolves average 6.4 more points per game (73) than the Peacocks give up (66.6).
- The Peacocks score 7.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Seawolves allow (74).
- This season, the Seawolves have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.
- The Peacocks have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Tykei Greene is tops on the Seawolves at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.1 assists and 10.6 points.
- Jahlil Jenkins leads the Seawolves at 2.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 1.8 rebounds and 14.6 points.
- Frankie Policelli puts up 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Juan Felix Rodriguez is posting 7 points, 1.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Fousseyni Drame is posting a team-best 8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.1 points and 1.5 assists, making 52.5% of his shots from the floor.
- KC Ndefo gives the Peacocks 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
- Daryl Banks III paces the Peacocks in scoring (12.4 points per game) and assists (1.1), and produces 3.3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Peacocks receive 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Doug Edert.
- Jaylen Murray is putting up 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
