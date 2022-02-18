How to Watch Saint Peter's at Fairfield in Men's College Basketball

The MAAC gives us a showdown of St. Peter's and Fairfield on the court on Friday night.

Saint Peter's is the No. 3 team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Peacocks are 11-10 overall this season and 9-5 inside of their conference. They are 2-3 in their last five games and are currently on a two-game skid after losing to Rider and Iona.

The Peacocks are led by Daryl Banks III who averages 11.0 points (team-high), 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. Fousseyni Drame leads the team in rebounding averaging 7.1 per game to go along with his 7.3 points per game.

How to Watch St. Peter's Peacocks at Fairfield Stags Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the St. Peter's Peacocks at Fairfield Stags game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fairfield is 12-14 overall and 6-9 in the same conference as St. Peter's. The Stags rank No. 8 in their conference. They are 2-3 in their last five games as well dropping two to Siena and Quinnipiac before beating Niagra and Canisius. Their latest game resulted in a win against Manhattan 74-67 at home.

Taj Benning leads the Stag with a team-high 11.2 points per game. He also chips in 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Supreme Cook averages 10.3 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game.

This is the first of two meetings between these two conference rivals. This game will take place at Fairfield, the next will be at St. Peter's which makes this an important game for the Stags.

Regional restrictions may apply.