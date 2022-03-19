How to Watch Saint Peter's vs Murray State in Men's NCAA Tournament

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Second Round: Saint Peter's vs Murray State in Men's NCAA Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Peter's and Murray State battle Saturday night with a Sweet 16 berth on the line

Saint Peter's pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year when it knocked off No. 2 Kentucky in overtime on Thursday night.

How to Watch the Second Round Saint Peter's vs Murray State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Saint Peter's vs Murray State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Peacocks weren't intimidated by the bigger Wildcats and took down a trendy Final Four pick in the first round. 

It was the first-ever tournament win for the Peacocks as they were 0-3 all time heading into their game on Thursday.

Saturday night they will look to pull off another upset against a Murray State team that also needed overtime to win its first-round game.

The Racers struggled to get by San Francisco, but finally got the 92-87 win in the extra period.

The win was the 21st straight win for them as they have the longest active winning streak in the country.

Murray State swept through the OVC this year to get the automatic berth, but was almost taken down by a very good Dons team on Thursday night.

The Racers were able to survive, though, and now will look to end Saint Peter's cinderella run in round two.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Second Round Saint Peter's vs Murray State in Men's NCAA Tournament

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17913727 (1)
High School Basketball

How to Watch Pewaukee vs. La Crosse Central WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17825323
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina NCAA Women's Tournament First Round

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Murray, Kentucky, USA; Murray State Racers forward KJ Williams (0) drives past Belmont Bruins center Nick Muszynski (33) during the second half at CFSB Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs Murray State in Men's NCAA Tournament

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UMass vs Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) dribbles against Miami Hurricanes forward Lola Pendande (21) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. UMass: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

North Carolina vs. SFA: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17929504
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1010045256h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Colombia vs. Brazil South American U-17 Women's Football Championship

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
USATSI_17918149
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Predators in Canada

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy