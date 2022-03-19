How to Watch Saint Peter's vs Murray State in Men's NCAA Tournament

Saint Peter's and Murray State battle Saturday night with a Sweet 16 berth on the line

Saint Peter's pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year when it knocked off No. 2 Kentucky in overtime on Thursday night.

How to Watch the Second Round Saint Peter's vs Murray State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Peacocks weren't intimidated by the bigger Wildcats and took down a trendy Final Four pick in the first round.

It was the first-ever tournament win for the Peacocks as they were 0-3 all time heading into their game on Thursday.

Saturday night they will look to pull off another upset against a Murray State team that also needed overtime to win its first-round game.

The Racers struggled to get by San Francisco, but finally got the 92-87 win in the extra period.

The win was the 21st straight win for them as they have the longest active winning streak in the country.

Murray State swept through the OVC this year to get the automatic berth, but was almost taken down by a very good Dons team on Thursday night.

The Racers were able to survive, though, and now will look to end Saint Peter's cinderella run in round two.

