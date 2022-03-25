Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs Purdue: Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Peter's Cinderella run continues against Purdue in this exciting Sweet 16 matchup on Friday night.

Saint Peter’s continues its Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament when it looks to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite 8. On Friday night, it takes on Purdue at the Wells Fargo Center.

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup Between Saint Peter's and Purdue Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Saint Peter's vs Purdue on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Peacocks are just the third No. 15 seed to make it to the Sweet 16, riding a 10-game winning streak, which includes upset wins over No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State in the first two rounds. Purdue took down Yale and Texas to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2017.

Saint Peter’s improbable run started with an 85-79 stunner over Kentucky in the first round of the tournament, then continued with a 70-60 defeat of Murray State. The Peacocks' defense is allowing only 35.8% of opponents' shots to fall, which is the best rate in the country.

As for the Boilermakers, they hit 33 and 27 free throws respectively in their wins over Texas and Yale to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 and will now look to solve Saint Peter’s shutdown defense.

The winner of Purdue vs. Saint Peter’s will take on the North Carolina vs. UCLA winner in the Elite Eight.

