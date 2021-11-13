St. John's faces a tough test against Saint Peter's on Saturday in NCAA men's basketball.

The St. John's (1–0) men's basketball team comes into Saturday's meeting with Saint Peter's (0–1) riding high after a win over Mississippi Valley State. Indiana is looming, but first the Red Storm have to get past a tough Peacocks team.

How to Watch Saint Peter's at St. John's Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream Saint Peter's at St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. John's beat Mississippi Valley State 119–61 in a game in which it led 59–18 at the half. No St. John's player played more than 20 minutes, but six players scored in double figures.

Julian Champagnie, who was picked for the preseason All-Big East First team, led the way with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting, while Joel Soriano had 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

St. John's was picked to finish fourth in the Big East preseason poll.

Picked to finish second in the MAAC preseason poll and boasting two-time MAAC Defensive Player of the Year KC Ndefo, the Peacocks lost 57–54 to VCU in their opener.

Ndefo played just 16 minutes in that game, scoring 10 points but also committing four fouls.

St. John's won last year's meeting between these teams 76–75.

Regional restrictions may apply.