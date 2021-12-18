Stony Brook goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday night when it hosts Saint Peter's in this college basketball matchup.

Stony Brook hosts Saint Peter's on Saturday night looking to win its sixth game over its last seven. The Seawolves have been playing great basketball after they started just 1-3 in their first four games.

How to Watch Saint Peter's at Stony Brook in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Saturday, they will look to win their fourth straight against a Saint Peter's team that has just three wins on the year.

The Peacocks did just snap a two-game losing streak last Sunday when they beat Nyack College 87-48. The win improved their record to 3-5 on the year.

Saint Peter's has struggled this year but it has come close to pulling off a couple of upsets, it just hasn't been able to finish the job.

Saturday night, the Peacocks will look to win their second game in a row for the first time this season.

Stony Brook will look to keep that from happening, but the Seawolves have a big game with Florida coming up and need to make sure they aren't looking ahead and take care of Saint Peter's.

