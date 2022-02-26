How to Watch Sam Houston State at Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Grand Canyon has been playing well lately and has won four of its last six games. Sam Houston is coming off a loss to Stephen F. Austin and needs a win today if it wants to claim the No. 2 spot over Seattle in the WAC.
How to Watch Sam Houston State vs Grand Canyon Today:
Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)
Sam Houston started the season 3-7 and rebounded mid-season and the Bearkats were able to go on a six-game winning streak. They are currently 17-12 and playing some solid basketball.
The Antelopes have the better overall record but Sam Houston has a better conference record. This will be an important game for conference positioning. The Antelopes started the season 14-2 before hitting conference play and are currently 19-7. They are a very good team and have been able to put together a great season.
The Antelopes will need to win to get to win No. 10 on the season in the conference.
