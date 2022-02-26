Skip to main content

How to Watch Sam Houston State at Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sam Houston is tied with Seattle for No. 2 in the WAC and hopes beat Grand Canyon today.

Grand Canyon has been playing well lately and has won four of its last six games. Sam Houston is coming off a loss to Stephen F. Austin and needs a win today if it wants to claim the No. 2 spot over Seattle in the WAC.

How to Watch Sam Houston State vs Grand Canyon Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Live stream the Sam Houston State vs Grand Canyon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sam Houston started the season 3-7 and rebounded mid-season and the Bearkats were able to go on a six-game winning streak. They are currently 17-12 and playing some solid basketball.

The Antelopes have the better overall record but Sam Houston has a better conference record. This will be an important game for conference positioning. The Antelopes started the season 14-2 before hitting conference play and are currently 19-7. They are a very good team and have been able to put together a great season.

The Antelopes will need to win to get to win No. 10 on the season in the conference.

Tune into My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ) at 8 p.m. ET to see this conference showdown.

Regional restrictions may apply.

