How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 29, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats forward Tristan Ikpe (12) shoots over Texas Longhorns guards Courtney Ramey (3) and Andrew Jones (1) during the first half at Gregory Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-7, 9-5 WAC) host the Sam Houston Bearkats (17-12, 12-4 WAC) in a matchup of WAC rivals at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon University Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Grand Canyon -6.5 128.5 points

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston

The Antelopes record 68.9 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 64.1 the Bearkats give up.

The Bearkats put up 10.5 more points per game (70.0) than the Antelopes allow their opponents to score (59.5).

This season, the Antelopes have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bearkats' opponents have made.

The Bearkats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 38.9% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Holland Woods is putting up 14.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Gabe McGlothan averages 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Sean Miller-Moore posts 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Yvan Ouedraogo puts up a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 4.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field.

Sam Houston Players to Watch