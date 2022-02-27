How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-7, 9-5 WAC) host the Sam Houston Bearkats (17-12, 12-4 WAC) in a matchup of WAC rivals at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grand Canyon
-6.5
128.5 points
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston
- The Antelopes record 68.9 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 64.1 the Bearkats give up.
- The Bearkats put up 10.5 more points per game (70.0) than the Antelopes allow their opponents to score (59.5).
- This season, the Antelopes have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bearkats' opponents have made.
- The Bearkats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 38.9% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Holland Woods is putting up 14.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
- Gabe McGlothan averages 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Sean Miller-Moore posts 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Yvan Ouedraogo puts up a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 4.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field.
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Savion Flagg is the Bearkats' top scorer (19.1 points per game) and rebounder (8.0), and posts 2.0 assists.
- Tristan Ikpe is putting up 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Jaden Ray is the Bearkats' top assist man (4.0 per game), and he averages 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds.
- Demarkus Lampley gives the Bearkats 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Javion May is putting up 5.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Sam Houston State at Grand Canyon
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)