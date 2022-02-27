Skip to main content

How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 29, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats forward Tristan Ikpe (12) shoots over Texas Longhorns guards Courtney Ramey (3) and Andrew Jones (1) during the first half at Gregory Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 29, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats forward Tristan Ikpe (12) shoots over Texas Longhorns guards Courtney Ramey (3) and Andrew Jones (1) during the first half at Gregory Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-7, 9-5 WAC) host the Sam Houston Bearkats (17-12, 12-4 WAC) in a matchup of WAC rivals at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Grand Canyon vs Sam Houston Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Grand Canyon

-6.5

128.5 points

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston

  • The Antelopes record 68.9 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 64.1 the Bearkats give up.
  • The Bearkats put up 10.5 more points per game (70.0) than the Antelopes allow their opponents to score (59.5).
  • This season, the Antelopes have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bearkats' opponents have made.
  • The Bearkats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 38.9% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • Holland Woods is putting up 14.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
  • Gabe McGlothan averages 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Sean Miller-Moore posts 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Yvan Ouedraogo puts up a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 4.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field.

Sam Houston Players to Watch

  • Savion Flagg is the Bearkats' top scorer (19.1 points per game) and rebounder (8.0), and posts 2.0 assists.
  • Tristan Ikpe is putting up 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jaden Ray is the Bearkats' top assist man (4.0 per game), and he averages 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds.
  • Demarkus Lampley gives the Bearkats 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Javion May is putting up 5.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Sam Houston State at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17763082
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Nuggets

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and NBA Hall of Fame member Bill Walton dances with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy