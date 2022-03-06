Skip to main content

How to Watch Samford vs Furman in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Samford takes on Furman in the Southern Conference semifinals.

The Southern Conference semifinals will take place on Sunday, with Samford and Furman facing for a chance to make it to the conference final.

How to Watch Samford vs Furman in Men's College Basketball Today:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream Samford vs Furman in Men's College Basketball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Samford is 21-10 on the season and 10-8 in conference play. The team won four of five to end the regular season, then opened tournament play with a 66-64 win over UNC Greensboro in the quarterfinals.

As for Furman, the team finished the season 21-11 and had a 12-6 record in conference play. After winning three of four to end the season, the team took on Mercer in the tournament quarterfinals, winning 80-66.

These two teams last played in February, with Samford winning 83-75.

For Samford, Ques Glover scored 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting with six assists, with Logan Dye had 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jermaine Marshall and Jaden Campbell both scored in double figures as well.

Furman was led by 21 points from Mike Bothwell, who was 8-for-18 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Samford vs Furman in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
