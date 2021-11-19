Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Samford vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) drives to the basket against Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) during the first half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-2) face the Samford Bulldogs (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Samford

    Oregon State vs Samford Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon State

    -13

    141 points

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Samford

    • Last year, the Beavers averaged nine fewer points per game (70.5) than the Bulldogs allowed (79.5).
    • The Bulldogs scored an average of 76.8 points per game last year, 9.2 more points than the 67.6 the Beavers allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Beavers had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
    • The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Beavers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe posted a team-leading 8.6 rebounds per game last season. He also posted 9.5 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor.
    • Jarod Lucas put up 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 38% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Zach Reichle posted 7.2 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Gianni Hunt put up 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 36.5% from the floor.

    Samford Players to Watch

    • A.J. Staton-McCray scored 9.8 points and grabbed 4.6 boards per game last season.
    • Richardson Maitre averaged 3.1 assists per game to go with his 6.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Staton-McCray knocked down 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Staton-McCray and Jacob Tryon were defensive standouts last season, with Staton-McCray averaging 1.7 steals per game and Tryon collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Samford at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
