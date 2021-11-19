Publish date:
How to Watch Samford vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-2) face the Samford Bulldogs (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Samford
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-13
141 points
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Samford
- Last year, the Beavers averaged nine fewer points per game (70.5) than the Bulldogs allowed (79.5).
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 76.8 points per game last year, 9.2 more points than the 67.6 the Beavers allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Beavers had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
- The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Beavers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe posted a team-leading 8.6 rebounds per game last season. He also posted 9.5 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor.
- Jarod Lucas put up 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 38% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zach Reichle posted 7.2 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Gianni Hunt put up 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 36.5% from the floor.
Samford Players to Watch
- A.J. Staton-McCray scored 9.8 points and grabbed 4.6 boards per game last season.
- Richardson Maitre averaged 3.1 assists per game to go with his 6.4 PPG scoring average.
- Staton-McCray knocked down 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Staton-McCray and Jacob Tryon were defensive standouts last season, with Staton-McCray averaging 1.7 steals per game and Tryon collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
