How to Watch Samford at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

Oregon State looks to snap its two-game losing streak when it hosts Samford on Thursday night.

Oregon State's mojo from the end of last season has gone away so far this year, as it has started the season 1-2 with two straight losses to Iowa State and Tulsa.

How to Watch Samford at Oregon State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Samford at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers won their opener over Portland State but haven't been able to find much offense in their last two games. Oregon State has scored just 50 and 58 points in the losses and will need to figure out a way to score more if it wants to compete in the Pac-12 this year.

Thursday, the Beavers host a Samford team that is coming in 2-1 on the year.

Samford won its first two games of the year but came up short against San Francisco on Monday. The Bulldogs played tough in the first half but couldn't keep up with the Dons in the second half and lost by 22.

They will try and put that loss behind them quickly, as they look to upset Oregon State on the road.

Oregon State comes in as the favorite, but Samford comes in ready to hand the Beavers their third straight loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.