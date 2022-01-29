Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego at Loyola Marymount: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Marymount takes on San Diego in this intriguing college basketball matchup on Saturday.

Both of these teams play in the West Coast Conference with No. 2 Gonzaga. 

San Diego is 11-9 overall this season and it is 4-3 inside of its conference. The Toreros are 4-3 in their last seven games since having three games postponed and one canceled. 

Their three losses came at the hand of San Francisco, BYU and, most recently, Santa Clara.

How to Watch San Diego Toreros at Loyola Marymount Lions Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the San Diego Toreros at Loyola Marymount Lions game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are led by Marcellus Earlington and Jase Townsend. Earlington averages a team-high 13.9 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game. Townsend chips in 11.4 points and 2.2 assists per game.

Loyola is just barely over .500 this season with an overall record of 9-8. It is just barely under .500 in conference play at 2-3. The Lions are 2-3 in their last five games in January. 

Their only two wins came against Portland and Pepperdine, both conference teams.

The Lions are a one-man show as Eli Scott leads the team in scoring (16.6 points), rebounding (6.6 rebounds), and assists (3.4 assists) per game. Damean Douglas also adds 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

