West Coast Conference foes meet on Saturday when San Diego and Pacific face off in what could be a fun battle.

San Diego enters today's matchup with Pacific playing good basketball recently, winning three of its last four matchups, though its most recent outing was a 79-71 defeat against BYU.

How to Watch San Diego at Pacific Today

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

San Diego at Pacific

Prior to that, San Diego had won three games in a row, playing as well as it had all season long, including a solid 70-65 win over Loyola Marymount.

Pacific, meanwhile, has struggled on the campaign, sitting at 5-11 and losing its five last matchups. It comes into the game with San Diego after getting handled by Santa Clara 84-70.

San Diego is led offensively this season by Marcellus Earlington, who is averaging 13.7 points. Pacific, on the other hand, has its offense go through Luke Avdalovic and his 11.3 points nightly.

This game will be vital for San Diego, as it can't afford to drop a conference matchup to a struggling opponent, not when it sits fourth in the West Coast Conference, within breathing distance Saint Mary's and BYU.

As such, the Toreros will come in ready to play and face a Pacific squad that will undoubtedly playing with a lot of heart, desperately trying to snap its losing streak.

