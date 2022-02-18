Portland hosts San Diego on Thursday night looking to win its fourth straight game in men's basketball.

Portland has gotten hot over the last week and change as they have won three straight games, a stretch that includes a road upset victory over San Francisco. The Pilots followed that win up with victories against Loyola Marymount and Bushnell University this week.

How to Watch San Diego at Portland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Pilots have moved to 14-12 overall and are creeping closer to .500 in the WCC at 4-6.

Thursday, they will look to get a fourth straight win for just the second time this year as they try and avenge an earlier season loss to San Diego.

The Toreros beat the Pilots in overtime back on Jan. 13. It was the second of a three-game winning streak, but they have gone just 4-5 since.

San Diego snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it beat Pacific 60-54. The win got them back over .500 at 7-6 in the WCC and has them 14-12 overall.

Both of these teams are looking to make a move as the season comes to an end. It will be tough for them to win the conference tournament with Gonzaga waiting, but they can make a push for a postseason berth with a few wins to end the season.

