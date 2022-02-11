How to Watch San Diego at Saint Mary's

The second-best team in the West Coast Conference, Saint Mary's, takes on San Diego in men's college basketball on Thursday.

Saint Mary's is currently sitting second in the West Coast Conference, which is nothing to be ashamed of considering Gonzaga is the program occupying the No. 1 spot at the moment. The Gaels enter tonight's matchup against San Diego with an excellent 19-5 record and a 7-2 record in conference play.

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Saint Mary's has been one of the best teams in the country, as Ken Pomeroy's metric system has it ranked 19th overall — 54th in offensive efficiency and 19th in defensive.

The Gaels are coming off of a tough defeat, however, losing 77-72 against Santa Clara on Tuesday, a setback that snapped their seven-game win streak. They will be looking to get back on track tonight against a solid San Diego squad.

Leading the way for Saint Mary's this season is forward Matthias Tass, who leads the team in scoring (13.1 points) and rebounding (6.4). He'll be a handful tonight against San Diego's frontcourt.

The Toreros are 13-11 overall and 6-5 in conference play this season, coming off of back-to-back defeats, getting demolished by Gonzaga 92-62 on Feb. 3 before losing 79-66 on Feb. 5.

Tonight's matchup will be a great opportunity for fans to check out a slept-on Saint Mary's team. Tune to ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana) at 9:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

