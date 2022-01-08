Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego travels to San Francisco on Saturday night as both teams look to bounce back from a loss in their last game

San Francisco hosts San Diego on Saturday coming off a 79-74 loss to Loyola Chicago. The game was scheduled earlier this week when both teams had games postponed due to COVID-19. It was a great game between two of the best mid-major teams this year.

How to Watch San Diego at San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream the San Diego at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Dons and was just their second of the year as they are now 13-2 on the season.

Saturday they finally get to open WCC play when it hosts a San Diego team that hasn't played since December 22nd.

The Toreros are finally getting back on the court after having its last two games postponed due to COVID-19.

San Diego last played when it lost to UNLV 80-57. Since then they lost games against Gonzaga and Santa Clara.

It has been an unexpected break, but one the Toreros hope can get them  going as they begin WCC play.

San Diego will have to play one of its best games of they year to beat San Francisco, but they will try and catch the Dons reeling from the close loss to Loyola Chicago on Thursday.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

San Diego at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
